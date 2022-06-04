JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Ruby O’Dell, age 92, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Mrs. O’Dell was born April 13, 1930, in Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late Clifton & Rosa Stanton Yates. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter O’Dell, sisters, Hazel Landers, Betty Whaley and Elsie Riley, brothers, Hubert Yates and Robert Yates.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and loved animals.
Survivors include son, Larry O’Dell (Diane), Jonesborough; grandson, Tony Sparks (Nikki) Jonesborough; granddaughters, Leslie and Amanda Sparks, Jonesborough; brother, Earl Yates; special nephew, Jackie Riley; special nieces, Joy Yates, Janie Bonsor, and Kathy Pealer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Four Oaks Health Care Center for their wonderful care.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to the O’Dell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821