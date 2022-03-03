JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Ruby Lynn Rash McNeil, 80, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She will be remembered as a loving light to all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Mrs. McNeil was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Carl Jay Rash and Maggie Bernice Pratt Rash. She was also preceded in death by her Husband of 58 years, Wayne Bryant McNeil, son, Timothy Wayne “Tim” McNeil, grandson, Trevor Lynn Steven Cole and brother, Floyd Stacy Rash.
She was a member of Chestnut Grove Union Church for many years and recently became a member of New Hope Brethren Church.
Mrs. McNeil graduated from Jonesborough High School, Class of 1959. She was a retired hairdresser and was also employed by Broyles Florist. Her enjoyments of life were doing the Lord's work, being with family, painting, gardening and basket weaving.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy McNeil Cole (Randy) and grandsons, Austin Wayne Cole (Makala) and Tyler McNeil, step- grandchildren, Candice, Jessica and Ryan Davis; niece and nephew Deven Rash and April Hubbard.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Avalon Hospice employees for all of their hard work and dedication.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Highland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Cole, Makala Cole, Randy Cole, Darren Harrison, Denver Rash and Jody Coomes. Honorary pallbearers will be Classmates of 1959.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hope Brethren Church (building fund), 352 New Hope Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Cole family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 423-753-3821