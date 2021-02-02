JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Ruby Dickeson Broyles, age 98, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Broyles was born January 11, 1923 in Washington County. Ruby lived a productive, long life. Ruby began her working years as a cook in the Old Bowmantown School Cafeteria and later at Sulphur Springs School Cafeteria. Ruby later worked for Green Valley Developmental Center as a caregiver to the residents for 18 years. She retired from Green Valley, but continued to work on the farm with her husband and son. Following the death of her husband she decided to return to Green Valley in the GrandParents Program as a caregiver. Ruby continued to work until the sweet age of 92. She continued to be very active for the next 5 years, tending to horses, dogs and cats.
Ruby was the daughter of the late George and Myrtle Dickeson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Broyles, two brothers, Charles and William Dickeson, two sisters, Viola Livingston and Emma Lee Anderson.
She is survived by one son, Russell D. Broyles “Buddy” and Lisa Armentrout. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ruby was blessed with special caregivers throughout her sickness. A special thank you to Gail Broyles, Nancy Dickeson, Peggy Leonard, Jeannie Massengill, Kris Hall and Teri Pierce, for the care provided. We would also like to thank Dr. Richard Rolen for his dedication to the health and care he provided Ruby for many years. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice team for their excellent, professional support during the trying last days of Ruby’s life.
She was a member of the Bowmantown Baptist Church where she spent a lifetime, teaching Sunday School, attending services, supporting and being involved in all the activities. She loved her church family, so in lieu of flowers and or food the family has requested that you make donations to the Bowmantown Baptist Church.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Wednesday, February 3rd or Thursday, February 4, 2021 to view Mrs. Broyles and sign the register book.
We invite friends and family to attend the graveside service at Fairview Cemetery on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm.
Pallbearers will be Russell Broyles, Lisa Armentrout, Daniel and Joshua Armentrout, Keith and Heath Broyles. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven, Jerry and Joe Dickeson, and Joseph Campbell. Honorary escorts will be Abram, Oakes, Everett, Brooks and Elin Armentrout.
Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821