JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Ruby Casey, age 82, of Jonesborough, passed away on May 2, 2023, surrounded by family.
Ruby was born to the late Marcell and Stella Gregg on August 2, 1940.
JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Ruby Casey, age 82, of Jonesborough, passed away on May 2, 2023, surrounded by family.
Ruby was born to the late Marcell and Stella Gregg on August 2, 1940.
She was a member of Gregg Chapel Baptist Church and was a caregiver for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Casey; children, Kathy Morelock; grandchild, Shannon Broyles; brother, Cecil Gregg; sisters, Janice Baines, Melissa Dockery and Darlene Wallen.
She is survived by Tarina Sherfey and Joshua Sherfey, whom she raised as her own children; grandchildren, Misty Morrison (Doug), Robbie Casey (Kelly), Ricky Casey (Doris), Logan Burleson (Britney); great-grandchildren, Brandon Morrison (Shelby), Dalton Morrison (Tia), Trent Morrison, Austin Casey (Bailey), Emilyn Casey (Ethan); 8 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed Gregg (Joyce), Larry Gregg (Sandy), Bob Gregg; sisters, Fannie Compton, Lynda Milam (Steve).
Funeral Services will be at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Preacher Eddie McCamis and Preacher Charlie Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, prior to the service. Graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Morrison, Dalton Morrison, Logan Burleson, Austin Casey, Charlie Miller and Mike Compton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robbie Casey, Ricky Casey, Doug Gregg, Tony Gregg and Terry Gregg.
Special thanks to Ballad Health Hospice, her nurse Sara Beth and her nurse practitioner, Megan Long.
Condolences may be sent to the Casey family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.