LIMESTONE - Mrs. Rena Hensley, 92, of Limestone, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The daughter of Oral & Mary Snapp, Rena was born in Limestone on October 6, 1929.
Rena’s faith was all important to her. She loved her church and was actively involved with the ladies of the WMU. She enjoyed travelling and was proud to say she visited all 50 states and even spent time in many foreign counties. But most of all, Rena loved being with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Hensley (Joan), Grant Hensley (Sherryl), grandchildren, Shannon Langer (Thomas), Mark Hensley (Kinsey), Eric Hensley and Laura Hensley, great-grandchildren, Haley Covey, Landon Covey, Macee Langer, Sienna Hensley and Layla Hensley, nieces, Sherry Smith and Robin Snapp, nephews, Ronnie Snapp, Wayne Sinks and Johnny Sinks, and special neighbor and friend, Sharon Lewis (David).
In addition to her parents, Rena is preceded in death by her husband, Sydney G. Hensley, brothers, Rhea “Brother” Snapp, Robert Snapp, Harold Snapp and Paul Snapp, and sisters, Wilma Broyles, Juanita Sinks and Jenny “Sue” Keebler.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Family Ministries for the special care of Mrs. Rena, as well as her two sitters, Lisa Moore and Elizabeth Derry.
Friends & family are invited to sign the register book and view Mrs. Rena at New Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 11:00 to 12:00, noon. The graveside service will follow at New Salem Baptist Cemetery where Pastor Craig Ponder will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Hensley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
