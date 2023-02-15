LIMESTONE - Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Taylor, Limestone, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a brief illness.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Lebanon, VA and the daughter of the late Raymond & Lee Spurrier Snead. She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr., a son, Jonathan “JonBoy” Taylor and a brother-in-law, Charlie Lewis.
She was a Bus Driver for the Washington County School System for 41 years. She also worked in the Janitorial Department for the Limestone Post Office and cleaned for Rural Health Service. She loved her horses and dogs.
Survivors include a daughter, LeeAnn Taylor Greene (Anthony); two sons, Brad Taylor and Matthew Taylor (Dawn); five grandchildren, Addison “Addie Grace” Greene, Justin “J.T.” Taylor, Landon Lane, Arien Lane and Audrey Lane; one great-granddaughter, Ella Rose Dotson; sister, Patsy Denton (Joe); brother, Mike Snead; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lewis; special friends, Karen Bowman and Kathy Kruse; special friend and companion “Holly”; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, February 17, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.