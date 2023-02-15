LIMESTONE - Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Taylor, Limestone, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a brief illness.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Lebanon, VA and the daughter of the late Raymond & Lee Spurrier Snead. She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr., a son, Jonathan “JonBoy” Taylor and a brother-in-law, Charlie Lewis.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you