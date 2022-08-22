Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” J. Casey Aug 22, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” J. Casey, age 56, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.Mrs. Casey was born July 12, 1966, in Harlan, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Charles & Maddie Conant Wagner.She was an Assistant Terminal Agency Coordinator at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and former dispatcher with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. She enjoyed being with family and friends.Survivors include her husband, Ricky Casey; stepsons, Amos Casey (Amber) and Edward Parker; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Henry (Robbie); grandchildren, Jaxon McCoy, Walker Henry, Joshua Henry, Remi Henry, Katie Henry, Aidan Casey, Madlyn Blackburn and Connor Casey; niece, Beth Wagner; uncle, Clarence Conant; special friends Teresa, Diane and Susan.The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Embreeville Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Bumpass Cove Cemetery.Pallbearers will be the Washington County Sheriff’s Department Family.Condolences may be sent to the Casey family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amos Casey Genealogy Company Joshua Henry Aidan Casey Ricky Casey Kimberly Henry Beth Wagner Teresa Recommended for you ON AIR