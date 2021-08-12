JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Phyllis Elaine Danner, age 78, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Danner was born in Jonesborough and the daughter of the late Carl & Agnes Gray Dykes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Danner, sister, Wanda Baines and two brothers, Billy Dykes and Wayne Dykes.
She retired from ETSU College of Nursing as an Executive Aide. She loved family gatherings and her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Michelle Danner and Monty Danner (Tina); grandchildren, Robbie Brown (Andreia) Michael Brown, Donnie Woolfrey (Tifani), Rebekah Danner and Gregg Danner; great-grandchild, Grayson Jack Brown; special nephew, Billy Dykes, II (DeAnna); special friends, Wayne & Mary Shirley and Barbara Hutton; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. Family and friends going in procession to the cemetery are ask to meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at 12:15 pm Saturday.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Danner family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821