JOHNSON CITY - Mrs Peggy Lynn Thomas Young, 82, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Friday, November 18th, in the Life Care Center of Gray.
Peggy was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina, and was a resident of Johnson City for 56 years. She was the daughter of the late Baxter Thomas and Connie Freeman Thomas of Spruce Pine, North Carolina and grew up in the mountains there.
She loved being outside with her brother Bill playing in the woods and being with her sisters, Polly and Elsie.
Peggy worked as a hairdresser in Spruce Pine where she met Ted Young. Peggy and Ted were married in 1960 in Burnsville, North Carolina. They moved to Johnson City a few years later and lived in the Milligan area where she managed several of the family print shops.
She loved her family and made sure we were all safe and well fed. She was known for making the best biscuits and blackberry jam. She especially loved being a Memaw to all her grandchildren. Peggy was always keeping busy, quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and canning.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Ted Young; her sister, Polly Thomas Beam Qualls; and her brother, William Baxter Thomas.
Survivors include her sister Elsie Thomas Pittman; two sons, Tim Young and his wife Leslie, and Tony Young and his wife Vicki; one daughter DeLisa Wilkerson and her husband Chuck; six grandchildren, Brenna Wilkerson and her husband Forrest Jarvi, Emily Young, Sarah Young, Charles Joseph Wilkerson, Sam Young, and Jonathan Young; and one great grandson, Owen Jarvi.
The family of Mrs. Peggy Young will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Saturday Dec 3, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Mr. Dwight Henry officiating. The graveside committal service at Washington County Memory Gardens will be conducted following the funeral service.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.
Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City is honored to serve the Young family. Condolences can be left online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.