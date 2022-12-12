JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Peggy Delores Keplinger, age 92, Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Keplinger was born in Marion, Virginia, the daughter of Ernest Jackson Shew and Kathleen Arnold Shew, born on August 9th, 1930.
Mrs. Keplinger was preceded in death by her husband Billy Norman Keplinger, parents Ernest Jackson Shew and Kathleen Arnold Shew, four brothers Jack Shew, Donald Shew, David Shew and Robert Shew, and sisters Doris Gabbert and Shirley Hunter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Mickey Lynn Keplinger (Karen), daughter Sandra Elizabeth Swofford (Van), granddaughters Carrie Floyd (David) and Terrie Lynn Keplinger, great-grandchildren Zanna Jade Freeman (Steve), Cameron Rain Drake and Wesley Garrett Floyd, great-great-grandchildren Jesse Rain Freeman and Emmalynn Alice Freeman, brothers Lloyd Shew (Pat) and Richard Shew (Nancy), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Keplinger was loved by all who knew her. She had a deep love for Christ and was strong in her faith. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She gave her life to God and her family. Her memory will be cherished in many hearts. "Love everybody. You don't have to like them or what they do, you mustn't hate."-Mrs. Peggy Keplinger
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, from 1pm to 3 pm at Lone Oak Christian Church, 1914 Lone Oak Rd. Johnson City, TN. In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to Karing Hearts Cardiology, 701 North State of Franklin Road, Suite 8, Johnson City, TN 37604
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Keplinger family. (423) 610-7171