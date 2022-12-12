JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Peggy Delores Keplinger, age 92, Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Keplinger was born in Marion, Virginia, the daughter of Ernest Jackson Shew and Kathleen Arnold Shew, born on August 9th, 1930.

Mrs. Keplinger was preceded in death by her husband Billy Norman Keplinger, parents Ernest Jackson Shew and Kathleen Arnold Shew, four brothers Jack Shew, Donald Shew, David Shew and Robert Shew, and sisters Doris Gabbert and Shirley Hunter.

