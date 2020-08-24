LIMESTONE - Mrs. Patsy R. Corby, age 69, Limestone, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Corby was born in Greene County and the daughter of the late Virgil & Maxine Brockwell Reaves. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Johnny Boyd, in-laws, Jess & Georgia Corby, Doris Corby, Ralph Corby, Alfred Corby, Eugene Corby, Paul Corby “Jr.”, Bobby Winters, and Carroll Carter.
She attended Limestone United Methodist Church. Her biggest accomplishment was her two daughters. She was a loving wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Corby; daughters, Wanda Corby and Brenda Corby; siblings, Pete Reaves (Evelyn), Billy Reaves (Renea), Brenda Carter, Retha Winters and Donna Sanders (Jerry); brother-in-law, Richard Corby (Faye); sisters-in-law, Mary Corby and Doloris Knowles; and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donna Waddle officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service and other times 8:00-10:30 am Thursday morning.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends who wish to go in procession can meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Corby family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
