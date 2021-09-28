JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Patsy Lowery, 57, of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. The daughter of the late John & Virginia Renfro Peterson, Patsy was born in Washington County, Tennessee, on October 12, 1963.
Patsy had a servant’s heart. She was actively involved with her church and enjoyed organizing the fundraisers and running the food pantry. Her family knows just how much baptisms meant to Patsy because she baptized her kiddos whenever the chance arose. She loved the beach and going on vacations with her family and friends.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Cheyenne Lowery, daughter, Shawnee Cole (Cody), son, Cheyenne “CC” Lowery, grandchildren, Damien, Brooklyn and Presley Lowery and Amari Cole, three “special grandchildren”, Dudina, Katlyn and Trinity Nela, siblings, Judy Smith, Debrah Day (David) and Timmy John Peterson (Diana), several nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Flutra Nela.
In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her grandmother-in-law, Granny Lowrey.
Visitation will be held at Berea Freewill Baptist Church on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Brian Brown & Pastor Gary Hill officiating.
