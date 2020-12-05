JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Patsy Jo Jenkins, age 82, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Jenkins was born in Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late O.B. & Edith Hodges Lipps. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Elmer Jenkins and a brother, Kenneth Lipps.
She loved cats, Disney cartoons and comic books. She was always ready to laugh and had such a gentle spirit.
Survivors include sons, Gregory Jenkins and Scott Jenkins; special cousin, Phyllis Gardener; and special friends, Shirley Grubbs and Johnny Wilcox.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to Jenkins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821