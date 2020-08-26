LIMESTONE - Mrs. Pamela Jean Fitzgerald, age 72, Limestone, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Fitzgerald was born in Johnson City and the daughter of the late W.T. & Lena Maude Seaver Jones. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Carter in 1990.
She was a member of Hales Chapel Christian Church and grew up in First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City.
Mrs. Fitzgerald graduated from Science Hill High School in 1967. She was owner of Lena’s Uniform Shop and a Realtor for Re-Max Checkmate.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Dale Fitzgerald, Limestone; sons, “Little” Dale Fitzgerald, Limestone and Ryan Fitzgerald and wife Jackie, Jonesborough; brother, Tommy Jones, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Cailyn Fitzgerald, Averey Fitzgerald, Peyton Fitzgerald, Luke Fitzgerald, Noah Fitzgerald and Levi Fitzgerald; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hale Chapel Christian Church with Minister Lamar Garrison and Minister Tim Ramsey officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dale Fitzgerald, Ryan Fitzgerald, Danny Buckingham, Teddy Fitzgerald, Chris Cravens, Charlie Buckingham, Pat Sells, Tony Hite and Tim Petraroi.
Condolences may be sent to the Fitzgerald family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821