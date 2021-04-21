JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Opal Valdean Bennett age 86, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Unicoi, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Samuel Eugene & Rachel Linville McLaughlin.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Bennett; son, James Alan Bennett, Sr. (Heather) daughters, Tammy Bennett Steffey and Teresa Bennett; two sisters, Esther “Charline” Church and Jewel Stewart; grandchildren, James Alan Bennett, Jr., Daniel Lee Bennett, Whitney Cheyenne Douglas, Samantha Lee Campbell, Michael Eugene Williford and Tia Skye Thompson; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family request friends meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm Friday.
Pallbearers will be James Bennett, Sr., James Bennett, Jr., Gabe Douglas, Michael Williford, Brison Campbell and Nathan Ledford.
Condolences may be sent to the Bennett family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821