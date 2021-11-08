LIMESTONE - Mrs. Novella Rogers Johnson, age 80, Limestone passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late William & Elizabeth Poore Rogers. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Johnson, and several brothers and sisters.
She had been a member of Bowman Baptist Church for 48 years and had been saved for about 60 years.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Arland Johnson; children, Mark Johnson, Keith Johnson, and Diann Johnson; brother, Jim Rogers (Carolyn); sister, Lillian Webb; grandchildren, Danielle Wills, Daniel Johnson, Bradley Johnson (Randi), and Joseph Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Colton Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson, and Alden Johnson; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Scotty Sexton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12, Noon-2:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Crawford Rogers, Ricky Ford, Cecil Tester, Jay Webb, Jimmy Rogers and Jim Bo Tester.
Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821