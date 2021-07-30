JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Nora Mae Gregg, age 74, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Gregg was born January 20, 1947 in Washington County and the daughter of the late Jess McCoy & Dottie Jo Browder Gregg. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Verlin Gregg, two brothers, Donald Ray Gregg and Fred Raymond Gregg and a sister, Kathy Williams.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Stacy and Kathy Herceg; siblings, James Gregg, Lizzie McMurray, LeRoy Gregg, Janice Wines, Essie Presnell and Carolyn Allen; grandchildren, Rosie Stacy, Cain Mooney, Jackie Dickerson, Daniel Dickerson, and John Wines; two great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 pm Monday, August 2, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Earl Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:30 pm Monday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
“Go Rest High on That Mountain”
