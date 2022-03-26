Mrs. Nellie J. Lewis, age 93, of Peters Hollow Road in Elizabethton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. Nellie was born May 5, 1928 in Elizabethton to the late Charles and Mary Blanche Ritchie White. In addition to her parents, Nellie was also preceded in death by her husband, Campbell H. (Herman) Lewis; and four brothers, Arlie White, Stewart White, Hubert White and Jerry White.
Nellie was a homemaker and loved taking care of her home and her family. She was a graduate of Unaka High School and was a member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Nellie will be missed by all that knew her.
Those left to cherish Nellie’s memory include her three daughters, Linda Lewis, Sherry (Buford) Peters and Judy (Don) Williams all of Elizabethton; her brother, Gary White of Elizabethton; her sister-in-law, Ms. Hubert White of Maryville, TN; two grandchildren, Melanie (Chris) Schuettler and Katie Williams all of Elizabethton; two great grandchildren, Corie Schuettler and Colton (Lakeisha) Schuettler both of Elizabethton; her extended family and special friends, Gene and Mary Evelyn Buck; and her special church friend, Ms Beulah Peters. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
An open visitation for friends to sign the guest register book and pay their condolences will be conducted from 12:00 PM until 4:30 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022 and also from 8:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A graveside service to honor Nellie’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Ritchie Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Lethcoe officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Dennis Laws, soloist. Active pallbearers will be Tommy Verran, Chris Schuettler, Colton Schuettler, Joey White, Doyce Sheffield and Michael Belt. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Laws, Kenneth (Sneed) Shankles, James Carroll, Jessie Colbaugh, Lawrence Pierce, Sonny Fletcher and Lester Julian. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of a formal visitation, the family will receive friends at Miss Nellie’s home following the graveside service on Tuesday until 7:00 PM.
The family would like to thank Nellie’s at home caregiver, Mary Ann Smith, for her compassionate and exceptional care shown to Nellie during her illness.
The family would like to thank Nellie's at home caregiver, Mary Ann Smith, for her compassionate and exceptional care shown to Nellie during her illness.