JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Monnie Jean Blizzard, age 83, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at NHC Healthcare Center of Johnson City. She was a caring wife and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. God’s Kingdom became even more beautiful on July 22nd.
Mrs. Blizzard was born in Jenkins, KY and the daughter of the late Hubert & Lorene Hill. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Mullins, Betty Cantrel, Carlos Hill and Rita Combs.
After graduating high school, she married high school sweetheart David Blizzard and together moved to Alexandria VA, and had one child Susan Blizzard Oler, and she adored her only grandson Zachary Oler. Monnie's remaining siblings are Jack Hill and Lynn Gallion
Monnie loved her family and had a passion for music and the theater. Her home was always full of delicious meals and beautiful music. Her focus in her life remained on her family however she did enjoy a successful career in accounting and bookkeeping.
Family would like to thank Ballad Health, Holston Valley Team and Johnson City Medical Team for their knowledge, support and the amazing kindness and love given.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister David Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Boones Creek Christian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Oler, Scott Christian, Andrew Crutcher, Drew Devoti, and Graham Cook.
Condolences may be sent to the Blizzard family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821