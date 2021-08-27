Mrs. Mollie Goines Manuel was born May 29, 1923. In Chuckey, TN. She was the daughter of the late Jerome Goines and Callie McGhee Goines. Mollie worked at J.C. Penny as the elevator operator. She later went to work in the Johnson City School System at North Side Elementary for several years.
Mrs. Manuel was preceded in death by her husband, John Manuel, one son, Jerome Manuel and on granddaughter. She had three brothers: Conley Goines, Loss Goines, and Thurston Goines. She had four sisters: Maddy Goines Tate, Vera Gillespie, Madge Love, and Charlotte Jackson.
She is survived by her three children; John H. Manuel, Jr. of California, Calvin P. Manuel of Johnson City, TN., and Cassandra D. Manuel of Greeneville, TN. Six Grandchildren; Wendy and Kimberly Manuel of California, Darrell Manuel of Johnson City, TN., Yentyl Manuel of Georgia, Isaiah Madison of Bristol, TN., and Tina Shell of Johnson City, TN. Two Step Grandchildren; Marcus Prather and Felicia Perkins of Johnson City, TN. Five Great Grandchildren; Nicholas Manuel and Anthony Manuel of Georgia, and Ania Shell of Johnson City, TN. She was surrounded in love by her nieces, nephews, and many friends whom she considered an extension of her family.
Mrs. Manuel was a faithful member at Grace Temple for many years under the leadership of Elder Aaron Redd. She later moved to Greeneville, TN., with her husband. They attended church at Tabernacle Presbyterian church up until her husband passed away. She later became a member of New Beginning Deliverance Ministry under the leadership of Bishop Valerie Rogers. Mother Manuel remained a faithful member and was appointed the Mother of our church family.
Mother Manuel you will forever be in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Monday August 30, 2021 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30am until 11:30am at the Chapel prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN 37601 www.birchettemortuary.com 423-926-6013.