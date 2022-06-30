GRAY - Mrs. Minnie Mae McGhee, age 89, Gray, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
Mrs. McGhee was born in Jonesborough, TN and the daughter of the late Joseph Landon & Bertha Mae Brackin Barnes. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Landon Barnes.
She was a member of Highland Church of Christ.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis McGhee (Linda), Gray, Ivan McGhee (Myra), Gray and John McGhee (Pauline) Washington State; grandchildren, Erick McGhee (Hannah), Leigh Ann Schneider (Michael), Jason McGhee, Jeremy McGhee (Valarie), Rylan Brown, Ashton Brown and Julie Elrod (Terry); great-grandchild, Hudson McGhee; special friend, Kathy Phillips.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Becky Campbell & Tina Osborne, and the Staff of NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, for the great care provided for our mother.
The family will receive friends from 11:30-1:30 pm Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Charles G. Roberts officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the McGhee family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821