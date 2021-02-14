JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Millie J. Constable, 85, of Johnson City, passed away February 13, 2021. The daughter of Clay & Mary Callahan Loyd, Millie was born on February 6, 1936, in Washington County, Tennessee.
Millie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nothing brought her more joy than being able to help shape all of her grandbabies into the people they are today.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa McKee, son, Gary Constable, sister, Wilma Woodruff, granddaughter, Misty (Jon) Zurowski, grandsons, Travis Constable and Dakota Constable, two great grandchildren, Kenzi Murray and Easton Constable, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Archie Constable, her parents, Clay Loyd and Mary Callahan Loyd, and her brothers, Raymond Loyd and Kenneth Loyd.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at New Victory Baptist Cemetery, Jonesborough.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Millie’s caregivers from Lakebridge, Devin, Cody, Wes, and Judy.
Condolences may be sent to the Constable family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
