JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mildred Reed, age 85, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Reed was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Frank & Mildred Guinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Reed, stepmother, Tenia Guinn, grandchildren, David Reed and Joseph Dickerson and Richard Lee Vaughn, Jr.
She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Reed was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a healthcare worker until she was 78. She loved all her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Billie Williams (who was her caregiver for many years), Teresa Rogers (Jimmy), Connie Dickerson (Steve), Kathy Vaughn and Rick Reed (Kathy); grandchildren, Rick Vaughn, Chris Reed, Jessica McAlister (Bill), Jeff Rogers (Leslie), Tiffany Hensley (Terry), Haley Williams (Joey Frazier), Keith McNabb, and Felicia Matthews; twenty-two great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; three nephews and brother, Keith Guinn and special friend, Pete Hayner.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Morrow Family, Honeycutt Family, Trina Livingston and Tina Overstreet.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Teresa Hensley and Pastor Bryan Orchard officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Bethesda Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Terry Hensley, Joey Frazier, Rick Vaughn, Keith McNabb, Chris Reed, Skyler McNabb, Jeff Rogers, Jordan Reed and Bill McAlister.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821