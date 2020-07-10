JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mildred June Bennett, age 88, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center with her family by her side.
Mildred June was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Clayton & Martha Ethel Watson Bennett. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Bob Bennett, Evelyn Bennett Sliger, Wayne Bennett, and Maxine Bennett West and special nephews, Jerry Bennett and Mitchell Bennett.
Mildred June was a devoted mother, sisters, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy L. Holtsclaw, Sr.; beloved brother, Bill Bennett; son, Rick and Joyce Loyd; step-son, Jimmy L. Holtsclaw, Jr; step-daughter, Lori and Tim Byrd; granddaughters, Casey Loyd, Brittany Johnson, and Natalie Byrd; grandsons, Jonathan Holtsclaw, and Justin Holtsclaw, Travis and Chad Hutsell; great-granddaughter, Sierra Ellis and several other great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Celebration of life services will be conducted 7:00 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Nulf officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 masks are requested.
Private graveside services will be conducted Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Holtsclaw family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821