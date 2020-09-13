GRAY - Mrs. Mildred Geraldine Ford, age 77, Gray, passed away after a lengthy illness, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Greystone Healthcare Center.
Mrs. Ford was born February 10, 1943 in Jonesborough, TN and the daughter of the late George & Bertha Morrell. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dana Morrell.
She formerly worked at Eastman Chemical Company, but retired to become a homemaker. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved taking care of kids, especially her grandchildren and spending time at the beach.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Denver Ford, Gray; son and daughter-in-law, Alan & Dawn; daughter, Vickie; three grandchildren, Zachary Strickler and fiancé Kailey, Tori Rutherford (Cole), and Rachel Wright; one great-grandson, Hunter Strickler.
The family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff of Greystone Healthcare Center and special thank you to Kim, Rebecca and Brittany.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Reverend Arden Taylor and Reverend Tim Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Strickler, Cole Rutherford, Mike Chapman, Mickey Cooper, Steve Street and Joe Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Harris, Bernie Beringer, Tori Rutherford Rachel Wright and Hunter Strickler.
Condolences may be sent to the Ford family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821