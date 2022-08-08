Mrs. Mary “Sue” Barnes, 86, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Barnes was born January 3, 1936, in Johnson City and daughter of the late Stephen H. & Lona Kissinger Miller. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Coggins, and daughter-in-law, Sandy Barnes.
She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church and loved singing in the choir.
Mrs. Barnes was a long-time employee at Sears until she retired. She then spent time with her family and friends. She also stayed busy helping with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her women’s group, The Brown Gardenia’s.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Barnes, Sr.; sons, Bobby Barnes, Jr., Stephen Barnes, Michael Barnes and Jason Barnes (Christy Owens); granddaughters, Ashley Cochran, (Michael Evans), Amber McCroskey (Cody) and Peyton Coggins; great-grandchildren, Ryan Coggins, Aliyah McCroskey, Aviana Evans and Mason McCroskey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister David Clark. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.