LIMESTONE - Mrs. Mary Schacke Carr, age 64, Limestone, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Carr was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Elmer Lyle & Margaret Ann Nave Carr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Randy Schacke and step-father, Rev. Ted Nave.
Survivors include daughter, Modeesta Jeffers (Ben); sons, Marc Kristopher Skeen, Ryan Schacke (Vickie) and Cody Schacke (Natasha); grandchildren, Jeremy Mathes, Dalton Jeffers, Bryant Jeffers, Ryan Schacke, II, Kaleb Schacke, Nila Moody, Isaac Moody, Zaiden Schacke, Zain Schacke, Kadin Skeen and Koen Skeen; other special family, aunts, Sue Gregg (Bob) and Lynn Pierce (Jeff).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Johnson City Medical Center 4200, 4300, ICU 2700, ER & Chaplains.
Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Casi Full Gospel Church (370 Casi Rd. Chuckey, TN 37641) with Pastor John Hornyak and Pastor Shawn Broyles officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Staff of Johnson City Medical Center.
Condolences may be sent to the Carr family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821