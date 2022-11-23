JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Mary Lou Boggs, age 88, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mrs. Boggs was born September 9, 1934, in Carter County, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Smith & Pearl Carter Davenport. She was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Maynard & Donnie Davenport, one sister, Cathy Deal, granddaughters, Kourtney Elizabeth Boggs and Jessica Kelly.
She was a Christian and attended Higher Ground Holiness Church in Johnson City.
Mrs. Boggs loved to play Bingo and Yahtzee and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include her children, Diana Greer, Jonesborough, Pat Wladischkin (Pete), Johnson City, Sue Keys, Bluff City, James Boggs (Teresa), Johnson City, Rosemary Boggs, Kingsport, Wayne Boggs, Jonesborough, David Kelly (Tricia) Dandridge, Daisy Price (Mark), Gray and Billy Boggs (Brandi), Jonesborough; thirty-three grandchildren; fifty great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorna Wilson, Elizabethton, Smith Davenport Jr., Hampton, TN and Liddie Lewis, Johnson City; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Winchester officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon-2:00 PM, Sunday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.