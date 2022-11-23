JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Mary Lou Boggs, age 88, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Mrs. Boggs was born September 9, 1934, in Carter County, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Smith & Pearl Carter Davenport. She was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Maynard & Donnie Davenport, one sister, Cathy Deal, granddaughters, Kourtney Elizabeth Boggs and Jessica Kelly.

