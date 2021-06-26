JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mary Lee Cash Miller, age 83, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Miller was born in Piney Flats and the daughter of the late Clyde A. Cash, Sr. and Sarah Hensley Cash. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Miller, and a brother, Clyde Cash, Jr.
She was a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, choir member and a member of the Ladies Shalom Circle. She was also a member of the Golden Heirs Choir.
Mrs. Miller was a Teacher’s Aide at Jonesborough Elementary for over 30 years.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Andy & Ginger Hixson, Jonesborough; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim & Sarah Cash, Roger Dale & Phyllis Cash and Charles & Edna Cash; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Huff and Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday prior to the service.
Interments services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
