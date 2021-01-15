“Therefore my heart is glad, my glory rejoices, my flesh will also rejoice in hope.” Psalms 16:9
JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mary Kate Ferguson Nelson, age 84, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Nelson was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Frank & Ruth Stover Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Sherrill Nelson, son-in-law, Mike McInturff, brothers, Rev James Ferguson, Charles Ferguson, Rev Bill Ferguson, and two sisters, Lula Bell Archer, and Lucille Fields.
Those who are left behind and cherished her include two daughters, Debbie McInturff and Scherry Graham and husband Bill; two grandchildren, Christopher Graham (Kayla) and Anna Graham; one brother, Roy Ferguson; and several nephews and nieces.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Jonesborough. She was well known for her strength and Christian love for others and has served as a role model for many. She enjoyed hand quilting, mowing, working outside and cooking for the family. While she did hold a couple of public jobs, her greatest joy was babysitting and caring for her grandchildren.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice services, Tennessee Cancer Center Specialists, Dr Ronald Blackmore, Dr. Jeff Schoondyke and others who helped to make her days more comfortable thru the compassion they offered her and the family. We also want to thank special family and friends who have prayed for and encourage her and during her illness.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery with Pastors Brian Nulf and Cody Greene officiating.
Pallbearers will be family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt Zion Baptist Church Building Fund; 284 Mt. Zion Church Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Nelson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
