II Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
TELFORD - Mrs. Mary Jane Sliger Cloyd, age 68, Telford, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Cloyd was born June 19, 1953, in Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late Chester & Marjorie Rogers Sliger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lynn Cloyd and two sisters, Brenda Sliger and Joyce Kinley and a brother, Bill Sliger.
Mary was of the Baptist faith.
She was a homemaker in the truest since of the word. She was caring, loving and supportive. She loved gardening and working in her flowers.
Survivors include two children, Christina Woods, special son-in-law Darrel and son Richard Lynn Cloyd; four grandchildren, Dustin, Dakota, Camie and Leon Cloyd; sisters, Linda Collins (Ted), Arthur “Moe” Sliger (Lydia) and W.C. “Dub” Sliger (Lib); special friend and caregiver, Molly Woods; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, especially Seth, Ashley, Vanessa and Linda for their wonderful loving care.
Celebration of Life Services will be conducted from 5:30-7:00 PM, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Chaplin Karl Gasser officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821