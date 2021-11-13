TELFORD - Mrs. Mary Jane Sliger Cloyd, age 68, Telford, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
TELFORD - Mrs. Mary Jane Sliger Cloyd, age 68, Telford, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription