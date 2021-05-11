JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mary Deakins Campbell, 74, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on Friday, May 7, 2021, from injuries sustained in a tragic auto accident.
Mary was a native of Bowmantown, Tennessee, the fifth of six children and the second of three daughters for the late James (Jay) and Ophie Deakins. After graduating from Sulphur Springs High School, she worked several different jobs in several different states before returning to Tennessee and starting at East Tennessee Medical Associates in Johnson City, from which she retired after a long career as a medical laboratory technician.
In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping for fun and interesting and sparkly things, watching weird TV shows and movies, and above all, loving on her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Ophie Deakins; her brother, Louis Deakins; her brother-in-law Jimmie Rogers; and her husbands Thomas (Tom) Harrison and Robert (Bob) Campbell. She is survived by her sisters Geraldine Rogers and Jane Boston (Brett); brothers Freddie Deakins (Fran) and Jimmy Deakins (Kathy); sister-in-law Marie Deakins; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; her son Thomas (T. Jay) Harrison and his wife Colleen Harrison; and her grandchildren Cailin, Brendan, Taryn, Ryanne, and Tristan.
Funeral services will be Saturday May 15, 2021, 2:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Graveside service will follow at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Nephews and great-nephews will be Pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821