UNICOI - Mrs. Mary Ann McGaughey, 76 of Unicoi, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Oakmont Senior Living in Bristol, Va.
Mary Ann was a fifteen-year resident of Unicoi, having lived in several locations with husband Donald. She was the daughter of the late Milton and Alice Auvinen.
Mary Ann was born in Freeport, IL where she graduated from Freeport High School having been involved in many activities. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from The University California in San Bernardino, and a Master’s in Education from The University of Phoenix.
Mary Ann's professional career went from Secretary to Office Manager, to Accountant/ Auditor. She owned a successful accounting and tax business before her true calling. She taught Gifted and Talented Elementary School children in Colorado and Virginia.
No matter where she lived, she was always deeply involved in her church, serving in offices and supporting many charities. She always sang in each church choir wherever she lived. Mary Ann also sang in the Officer's Wives Choir in Virginia and the Song Spinners Choir of Colorado Springs.
Mary Ann loved to travel, not only in the U.S. but to several foreign countries with Donald. She loved experiencing new food, cultures, music and architecture, but loved home the best. She also belonged to the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), an international organization that benefits the educational advancement of women, and the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, holding offices in both.
Survivors include her husband of forty- nine years, Donald of the home; one son, Sean of Los Angeles; nieces and nephews, Karen, Christopher, Stephen, and Nancy. Many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mary Ann was preceded in death by siblings Dennis, Thomas, Nancy, and Susan.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm on Saturday February18, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Johnson City. Service will begin at 1:30 pm with Pastor James Nipper leading a Celebration of Life. Mary Ann's friends are invited to join the family in the Fellowship Hall to further celebrate of her life after the service.
In lieu flowers the family suggests donations to the Carolyn G. Ward Scholarship for young women who are talented in music and accepted by Cottey College. Donations can be made to the PEO Sisterhood.
