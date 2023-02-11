UNICOI - Mrs. Mary Ann McGaughey, 76 of Unicoi, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Oakmont Senior Living in Bristol, Va.

Mary Ann was a fifteen-year resident of Unicoi, having lived in several locations with husband Donald. She was the daughter of the late Milton and Alice Auvinen.

