JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mary Ann Bowman, age 91, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Bowman was born December 17, 1929 in Bristol, TN and the daughter of the late Arthur J. & Nora Irene Martin Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Pete Bowman, sisters, Katherine, Virginia Lee and Janice Smith.
Mrs. Bowman was of the Baptist faith. She taught the Adult Sunday School Class at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church and recently attended Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She graduated from Virginia Intermont College. She was a Sale Correspondent for Tennessee Eastman for over 30 years.
Mary loved gardening, the “farm life”, family, family-get-togethers, genealogy research, writing, reading, crosswords, watercolor and oil painting, fun computer projects, and corresponding with friends and family. When the granddaughters were little, she had little sewing and cooking projects for them.
She was a member of the Amateur Ham Radio Club, Tennessee Cattleman Association of Washington County, Mended Hearts of Johnson City Medical Center and Watauga Valley Art League.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her wonderful, loving caregivers, Amy Williams and Anna Smith.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy & Andrew Jackson; granddaughters, Amanda Jackson (Andrew) and Christy McReynolds (Jason); great-grandchildren, Charlie Nelson and Nora Nelson; and several nephews and nieces.
Private services will be conducted at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the Bowman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821