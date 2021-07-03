TELFORD - Mrs. Martha Lewis Swift, age 80, Telford, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Swift was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Foy & Eula Lynch Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ray Swift.
She was a member of New Victory United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Swift retired from Burlington Industries as an Administrative Assistant.
Survivors include a brother, Don Lewis, Jonesborough; four fur babies, “Socks”, “Rooster”, “Goldie” and “Mixer”; close friends, Kathy Swift and Jean Garst; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU 2nd Floor nurses and doctors at Johnson City Medical Center for their wonderful care.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 10:00-1:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2021 to view and sign the register book. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at New Victory Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Victory United Methodist Church 527 Conklin Rd. Telford, TN 37690.
Condolences may be sent to the Swift family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821