Mrs. Martha E. Quinn passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
Martha was well known by her feisty spirit and sense of humor. She loved to fish and watch the Atlanta Braves.
She was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church, as long as her health permitted.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tommy Quinn, her father and mother, C. W. & Alma Henley.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Tibble (Bob) and Cecil Quinn (Celesta); grandchildren, Amanda Tibble, Brian Tibble (Crystal), Brandi Christian (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Thomas Peters, Evan & Cayson Tibble and Quinnlyn & Kennedy Christian; a sister, Dixie Patton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Adoration of Greeneville and special caregivers, Trish Foshee and Rebecca Crum for their wonderful loving care.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021 at Asbury Cemetery with Pastor Michael Vaughn and Pastor Jackie McGowan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund 1779 Bailey Bridge Rd. Limestone, Tennessee 37681.
