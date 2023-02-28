JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Marlene Campbell Ferguson, age 67, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Ferguson was born January 14, 1956, in Elizabethton, TN, to the late Jim & Learly Byrd Campbell. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Sue Gregg, Margaret Nave, Mary Bowman and Maxine Carver and two brothers, Joe Campbell and Jerry Campbell.
She loved her Church Bible Studies at New Victory Baptist Church and spending time with her sisters and taking care of her granddaughter, Izzy.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Ferguson; son, Loren Ferguson; stepdaughter, Deana Dugger; brothers, Harold Campbell and Johnny Campbell; sister, Lynn Pierce; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ferguson; step-grandchildren, Cortney Dugger and Jereth Dugger; step great-grandchild, Alex Nelson; special friend, Linda Leopold; and several nephews, nieces and cousins. She loved her “fur baby” Pickle.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Svendsen and the doctors and nurses of the Tennessee Cancer Specialist of Johnson City and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Lester Morelock and Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 pm Thursday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023, at Mt. Wesley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, Maryland, 21741.