JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Marlene Campbell Ferguson, age 67, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Ferguson was born January 14, 1956, in Elizabethton, TN, to the late Jim & Learly Byrd Campbell. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Sue Gregg, Margaret Nave, Mary Bowman and Maxine Carver and two brothers, Joe Campbell and Jerry Campbell.

