JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Marjorie Stratton, 90, Jonesborough, entered peacefully into her heavenly home Saturday, January 7th, 2023. At her request she died at home under the care of her family.
She was born the youngest of four on October 8th, 1932, in Birmingham, AL, to the parents Virginia Mars and Henry Landers.
Marjorie was a true angel. As a lifelong nurse, she started her career as an LPN in 1957. Returned to college after raising her seven children graduating in 1983 from ETSU as a Registered Nurse. She retired as a Home Health Hospice nurse providing the same care, she received in her passing. Her final contribution was to donate her body to science.
She was proceeded in death by son, Richard Stratton; her love, John McKee; sisters, Dorothy, Ruby; brother, Bill.
Survivors include her children, James Stratton, AL; Shelia Leath (George) TN; Jay Stratton Jr (Renata) TN; Matt Stratton, FL; Jenny Stratton, TN; and Stanley Stratton (Marcella) TN. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends including her very best friend over 50 years, Birdie Briggs.
In accordance with her wishes, no funeral services will be held. A celebration of life will be planned. Marjorie was an avid fisherman. In lieu of flowers she request that memorials be sent to Trout Unlimited, Overmountain Chapter 492, Johnson City, TN; www.omtu.org.