Mrs. Marjorie Ruth Cretsinger Norman died peacefully at home Wednesday afternoon at age 89.
Mrs. Norman dedicated her life to homemaking following a brief career at the Johnson City Power Board in the early 1950s. She was a member of First Christian Church and a former member of East Unaka Church of Christ and Austin Springs Methodist Church. The red-headed and blue-eyed hometown girl was a 1949 graduate of Science Hill High School and a member of the Burley Bowl court.
She is survived by three children: Charles Jr., John, and Taleen all of Johnson City; three grandchildren: Charles III of Johnson City, Joshua Norman of Kingsport, and Monica Norman of Ashville, NC; eight great-grandchildren: Bronson, Maddie, Max, Mason, Titus, Evie, Tiberius, and Jaxon as well as foster and step great-grandchildren Thomas Humphrey and Jake Bailey. One brother, Gary Cretsinger of Johnson City and one sister, Melba Moore of Gary and several cousins are also survivors.
Mrs. Norman was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Charles Brown Norman; her parents Horace and Daisy Dimple Walker Cretsinger; her brothers Bufford (Spunk) Cretsinger, Donald Cretsinger, and Wayne Cretsinger and her sisters Adrienne Hampton and Linda Cretsinger.
A graveside service to celebrate Marjorie Ruth Cretsinger Norman’s life was conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. David Clark, minister, officiating. Active pallbearers were her grandsons and nephews.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Norman family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.