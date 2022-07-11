JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Marie Myrtle Honeycutt, age 86, Jonesborough, passed away, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Mrs. Honeycutt was born August 6, 1935, in Washington County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Dale & Ellen Bacon Deaderick. She was also preceded in death by two sets of twins and two brothers, Arthur Dale and William Byrd Deaderick.
She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.
She was a 50-year member of Nolichucky/Grandview Order of the Eastern Star #194. She worked at Kings Department Store several years until it closed then Massengill’s until it closed after many years.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Honeycutt; three wonderful children who have been a blessing to her, Teresa Jean Sellars (Joseph), Ronald Jack Crain (Dianne) and Sandra Denise Gregg (Larry); four grandchildren, Jeremy Sellars (Kendra), Rachel Cassity (Chad), Matthew Hodge and Joseph Birchfield (Kilby) and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses and CNA’s of Christian Care Center of Erwin, Section 3, for their wonderful loving care.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The Nolichucky/Grandview Order of Eastern Star #194 will conduct honors following the visitation.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Interment services will follow at Bethesda Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Sellars, Jeremy Sellars, Chad Cassity, Matthew Hodge, Joseph Birchfield, and Tommy Deaderick.
