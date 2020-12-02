JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Margie Pendleton, age 64, Jonesborough, passed away November 29, 2020.
Mrs. Pendleton was born in Virginia, daughter of the late William and Betsy Perdue. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Pendleton; brother, Robert Perdue, and sister, Louise Nichols.
Mrs. Pendleton worked at H.T. Hackney for a short time. She always made sure her kids were taken care of with a clean house and a full table.
Moma was the most loving, kind, and giving person. Even before she died she was giving and always looking to help somebody and always looking at the good in people. Never a bad word about anyone. She loved the Lord. Moma and Daddy started taking us to church in 1990 at Cherokee Mountain. We had a very good spiritual church and still do. She practiced the Golden Rule and loved God and her neighbors, everyone. She always talked about March 5, 1995 when she got saved at 3:00 in the morning. She died of a broken heart. She baked Daddy a cake the night before she passed and cried and talked about him all night. She longed to be with him and now she is; walking hand in hand again with Daddy in Heaven. Praise the Lord!
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Pendleton and Joshua Pendleton (Laci); daughter, Jennifer Draper (Dennis); grandchildren, Summer Draper, Autumn Draper, Abigail Pendleton, and Mason Pendleton; brother, Tommy Perdue and Carroll Perdue; sisters, Polly Fisher, Genieva Holland, Macey Campbell, Gloria Bowlings, Sandra Mitchell, Molley Wilkerson, and Helen Dillon; sister-in-law, Patricia Miller; and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am -12:00 pm, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 with Pastor Richard Tittle officiating. Graveside service will follow at Cherokee Mountain Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Pendleton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
