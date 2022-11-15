JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Margaret Mary DuFrane Halstead, age 77, Johnson City, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mrs. Halstead was born October 24, 1945, in Buffalo, NY and the daughter of the late Harold Wayne & Bernice Catherine Dudzick DuFrane. She was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel DuFrane.

