Mrs. Margaret Ann "Peggy" Thomas Evans died peacefully at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City, TN, on October 24, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Thomas Dudley Evans IV (Knoxville, TN); Joseph Decatur Evans, Sr. (Jonesborough, TN); Elizabeth Ann Evans (Sante Fe, NM); and Megan Evans Fryburger (Cincinnati, OH); and by her grandchildren: Carmen Evans Ritz (Raleigh, NC); Joseph Decatur Gumina (Jonesborough, TN); Thomas Briggs Evans (Johnson City, TN); Cheyenne C. Ferguson (Johnson City, TN); Gracie Patton Ferguson (Bristol, TN); Thomas Dudley Evans V (Knoxville, TN); Marley Fryburger (Cincinnati, OH); and Holly Fryburger (Cincinnati, OH).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Dudley Evans III.
Peggy was born July 26, 1929 in Johnson City, TN to Joseph Decatur Thomas and Mildred Adilade McNees Thomas. She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, VA for two years, before completing her BA in English with honors at East Tennessee State College (now ETSU) in 1950. She married Thomas Dudley Evans III, Proprietor of Evans Welding Supply Co. and veteran of World War II on Friday, October 13, 1950. They had four children.
Mrs. Evans was a wonderful mother, cook, and homemaker. She loved the arts and literature and was an avid Bridge player. Mrs. Evans was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN, and one of the oldest living members of the Johnson City Monday Club. She was also a member of the Garden Club and Junior League.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre