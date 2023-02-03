JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mamie Bare Keys, 102, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Keys was born in Sullivan County and the daughter of the late Dewey Martin & Flora Friesland Bare. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Keys in 1981, siblings, Herman Bare (Clara), Fred Bare (Irene), Kenneth Bare (Ruth), Howard Bare, Cecil Bare (Elsie), James Bare (Julie), Billy Bare (Bernice) and Deanna Bare Miller and a grandson, Troy Keys.

