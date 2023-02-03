JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Mamie Bare Keys, 102, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Keys was born in Sullivan County and the daughter of the late Dewey Martin & Flora Friesland Bare. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Keys in 1981, siblings, Herman Bare (Clara), Fred Bare (Irene), Kenneth Bare (Ruth), Howard Bare, Cecil Bare (Elsie), James Bare (Julie), Billy Bare (Bernice) and Deanna Bare Miller and a grandson, Troy Keys.
She had been a member of Jonesborough Church of Christ for 70 years.
Mrs. Keys was a homemaker. A member of Hales Home Demonstration Club. She was an expert seamstress and worked part-time in alterations at Hannah’s Men’s Store. She loved spending time with family, working in her flower garden and crocheting. She was an avid reader.
She attended the Bare family reunion faithfully for 30 years which was held in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.
Survivors include her children, Tony N. Keys (Trudy), Telford and Freida Keys Renfro (Dean), Limestone; grandchildren, David Renfro (Beth), Daniel Renfro (Trisha), Lindsey Renfro Clark (Steven) and Terah Keys Moore (Chris); eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Bare-Sneeringer, Florida; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Tony Sayre officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Monte Vista Burial Park. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.