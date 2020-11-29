LIMESTONE - Mrs. Lucille Broyles, 88, Limestone, passed away on November 28, 2020, at NHC HealthCare of Johnson City.
Mrs. Broyles was a native of Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late Virgil and Nannie Kate Deakins Barnes. She was also preceded in death by her husband Lawson Broyles, son Stanley Alan Broyles, granddaughter, Hannah Grace Broyles, brothers, Bill and Dwight Barnes, sisters Bernice Hale, Helen Jackson, Ann Ruth Kinchloe, and Jessie Mae Barnes.
Mrs. Broyles was a member of Telford Grace Brethren Church where she was active in the WMF and AWANA when her health allowed her. She was also a member Bowmantown Home Demonstration Club She also was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, and loved to play ROOK.
Survivors include one daughter Deborah Light (Steve) tow sons John Lawson Broyles (Jo) and Jeffrey Broyles (Teena); grandchildren, Heather Bishop (Kevin) Jason Light (Heather), Andy Broyles (Kim) and Quinton Broyles ( Jenifer), great grandchildren, Olivia and Landon Light, Jace Broyles, Madelyn and Cooper Broyles, Haley, Haydon, and Hannah Bishop; one brother Ivan Barnes.
Due to COVID there will be no formal visitation, those wishing to pay their respect may do so Tuesday December 1, 2020 from noon until 4:30 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A private obit graveside will be held by the family. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Doctors and Staff of NHC of Johnson City.
In lieu of flower donations may be sent to St Jude’s 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105 of to Telford Grace Brethren AWANA
Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821