Mrs. Louise M. Whaley, age 94, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 29th at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living in Erwin,Tn. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Mrs. Whaley was born October 9th, 1925, and lived most of her life in Washington County, TN. Mrs. Whaley retired from the Washington County school system after 20 years of serving in the cafeterias at Lamar and David Crockett High School. She was a long standing and faithful member of Bethel Church of Christ in Jonesborough, TN., where she served in multiple capacities. Louise Whaley loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, gardening, sewing quilts, and serving others.
Mrs. Whaley was the daughter of the late Noah J. and Myrtle C. McInturff. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Dove Whaley, two daughters, Judith (Judy) Ann Fowler and Sandra (Sandy) Jean Roberts; a grandson Keith Fowler; an infant grandson; 3 brothers, Ed, Gene, and JD McInturff; and 1 sister, Eldridge Peterson.
She is survived by a son Bill Whaley (Teresa); daughter, Rita Perry (James); 8 grandchildren, Kim, Scott, Buddy, Stacey, Shaun, Andrea, Ashlee, and Natalie; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful staff of Governor’s Bend who loved and cared for Mrs. Whaley. Daily they went above and beyond in caring for her. She was family to the staff, and the staff was like family to her. The family also expresses their appreciation to the wonderful care-givers and nurses at Amedisys.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1st at Bethel Church of Christ at 222 Tommy Campbell Road in Jonesborough, with funeral services following at 7 p.m., Minister Terry Lyons officiating. Interment will follow on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11am at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Whaley’s Grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel Church of Christ, 222 Tommy Campbell Road, Jonesborough, TN, 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Whaley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
