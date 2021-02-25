JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Loretta Ann Reed, age 86, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Reed was born in New Florence, PA and the daughter of the late Myhr H. & Loretta Christine Douglas Travers.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Mrs. Reed was a Hairdresser and a Cashier at Conoco.
Survivors include three children; brothers, Michael Travers (Joan) and Pete Travers; half-sister, Linda; special friends, Trish & David Archer; several nephews and nieces; and special cat “Moma Kitty”.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Entombment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Monday, March 1, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor John H. Moore officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Reed family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821