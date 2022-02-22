JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Lora Rice, age 95, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Rice was born in Telford on August 21, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Wilma "Winnie" Tester. She was also preceded in death by her husband of almost 72 years, Clarence Rice and son, Russell Rice.
She was the oldest living member of New Victory United Methodist Church and attended as long as her health permitted. She taught the adult Sunday School class for over 70 years.
She was also a member of the Telford FCE HOME club.
Mrs. Rice was the wife of a dairy farmer and had been active on the farm up until the last three years. She worked at the pottery in Erwin for years. She enjoyed working in the garden and crafting in her free time and loved to share her crafts with others.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Rice; daughter, Juanita Miles (Clarence); Grandchildren, Amy Miles and John Miles; sister, Shirley Hayes; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022, at New Victory United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Cathy Downs officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Rice, John Miles, Clarence Miles, Alan Hayes, Matthew Campbell and Wayne Watts.
Friends are invited to come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Friday, February 25, 2022, during normal business hours to sign the register.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Victory Methodist Cemetery fund, c/o Barbara Ledford, 164 Woodlawn Circle, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
