TELFORD - Mrs. Linda Shelton, age 74, Telford, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Shelton was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Emerson & Blanche Morelock. She was also preceded in death by one brother Talmadge Morelock and a daughter, Rebecca Shelton.
She was a member of Cherokee Independent Freewill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Shelton was the “Yard Sale Queen”. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Huvel Shelton; daughters and sons-in-law, Rena & David Austin, Tina & Gene Hensley and Tracie & Gary Weatherly; special niece (daughter) Lisa Foster; adopted daughter, Judy Hall; special granddaughter, Destiny Ford; special grandson, Jerry Sauls; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirlene Crain and Naomi & Kenneth McCurry; brother, Verlin Morelock; and sister-in-law, Mary Morelock.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Cherry Hill Baptist Church with Pastor David Montgomery and Pastor Shane Hobbs officiating. Graveside services will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821